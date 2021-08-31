A famous Ayrshire singer and entertainer, Tommy Truesdale, has died.

Originally hailing from Patna, Tommy has rubbed shoulders with the likes of Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell and Don Williams.

He called time on his legendary career back in 2018, after more than 50 years in front of the microphone.

Tommy was well known for his long-running show on Westsound radio - but it's his music career that was his main passion.

He started in the music business in 1963 when he joined the eight-piece Joe Duffy Band as lead vocalist before moving on to a lengthy stint with the Andy Currie Band at Ayr Pavillion.

Shortly afterwards he decided to form his own band which became The Sundowners.

The rock'n'rollers have played at music festivals up and down the country and have played live with pop acts such as Marty Wilde and Showaddywaddy.

He also famously played Glasgow's Grand Ole Opry much to the delight of country music fans and earned the affectionate nickname, Ayrshire's Elvis.

However, Ayrshire has always been home for Tommy and the band, and he never forgot his roots, playing the social clubs and working men's club of the region.

Speaking prior to a show at New Cumnock Working Men's Club, Tommy said: ""New Cumnock's been good to us - one of our first gigs was at the community centre on a Sunday night".

A statement from Irvine Beat FM, where Tommy worked as a presenter, confirmed the sad news of his passing.

It read: "It is with great sadness we announce that our great presenter, friend and colleague Tommy Truesdale passed away in the early hours of this morning.

"Everyone from Irvine Beat FM sends their condolences to his fans, family and friends".