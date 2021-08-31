People in Glasgow have been querying why two large Chinook helicopters appeared over the city on Tuesday afternoon.
City residents took to social media to share pictures of the pair of military flying machines, which overflew the west end around 3pm.
Some shared videos of the aircraft flying in tandem around the city, clse enough that their rotors were clearly visible.
Two Chinook helicopters over #Glasgow #Partick pic.twitter.com/BRFeIdMrUb— Free Speech (@Random_Crap2020) July 14, 2020
A couple of chinooks out for a spin over Glasgow #chinook #Glasgow #chinookhelicopter pic.twitter.com/1d7NZT5qYn— Paul Herbert (@PaulHerbert8) August 31, 2021
That was entertaining 5 mins....#Chinook#Glasgow pic.twitter.com/TO7v8uh7bQ— Martin Mac (@Martin_Mac_R) August 31, 2021
Herald Photographer Colin Mearns also took some pictures of the helicopters.
Pic: Colin Mearns
There are around 60 Chinook aircraft in use by the Ministry of Defence, normally based at RAF Odiham in Hampshire.
It is understood the aircraft were on a training exercise.
An MoD spokesman said: "Two RAF Chinooks from 18 Squadron, were operating in the Glasgow area today before returning RAF Odiham.
"The crew were completing essential operational training events designed to ensure that our crews continue to be ready for global operations."
