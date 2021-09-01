Nicola Sturgeon is back speaking in parliament today as MSPs return from summer recess.

She will make a statement regarding the Covid situation in Scotland to MSPs in person for the first time in over two months.

It comes as Covid cases around Scotland continue to rise, which prompted the first minister to make not one by two updates last week, during which she urged people to get vaccinated and adhere to mitigation measures.

As always, reports and rumours regarding what the government might introduce have been swirling but we will not know what is on the cards for Scotland until it is confirmed by the first minister herself.

Here's when Nicola Sturgeon is due to speak, how to watch and what she might say during this afternoon's statement...

What time is Nicola Sturgeon's statement today?





Parliament is due to commence at 2pm, starting with a statement from Nicola Sturgeon.

This could be slightly delayed if there is other issues to deal with beforehand, but it shouldn't be too long after 2pm.

How can I watch the update?





The update will be streamed on Scottish Parliament TV, while the BBC will show live coverage from Holyrood from 14:30 on BBC One during Politics Live.

The SNP also usually live tweet the first minister's statements on their Twitter platform.

What will the first minister say?

There have been rumours flying around what the first minister will say, however on Friday, Nicola Sturgeon rejected all speculation, which could happen again today.

She will provide an update of the case numbers for the past day, as well as hospitalisations and deaths.

With MSPs in parliament for the first time since June, the government will likely face lots of questions on its handling of the Covid situation from opposition parties.