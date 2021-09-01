HIBS last night narrowly missed out on signing St Mirren star Jamie McGrath in a last-gasp complex transfer move.

Jack Ross was hopeful he could bring the playmaker to Easter Road in a late transfer swoop with Scott Allan and Drey Wright heading to Paisley along with a cash sum to St Mirren.

But, according to The Scottish Sun, Hibs were stumped after paperwork on the deal failed to make it to the SFA in time.

It's reported that all players were satisfied with the terms and St Mirren had accepted the player and cash deal on the table for the 17-goal midfielder.

Allan would've been an option for St Mirren in the attacking midfielder spot left by McGrath if the deal had succeeded. Wright would've added the pace in the wide area that Goodwin had been so desperate to add during the window.

It now leaves McGrath contracted to St Mirren until the summer when he is expected to move on after interest from north and south of the border in the last few months.

St Mirren were hopeful of adding another body last night after signing Connor Ronan on loan for the season from Wolves.

But the club were unable to force through any moves and ended their summer window by loaning Cammy MacPherson out to Scottish Premiership rivals St Johnstone after Ali McCann's move to Preston.