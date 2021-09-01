Police are on the scene in Kircaldy following the discovery of a body in the water.

Officers attended the scene near the Esplanade, with emergency services remaining on the scenes. 

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed the news saying: “Officers are currently in attendance in the Esplanade area of Kirkcaldy following the discovery of a body within the water.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and emergency services remain at the scene.”