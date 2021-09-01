Scottish author Catherine MacPhail has died at the age of 75.

The Greenock-born author won the Grampian Children's Book Award and Portsmouth Book Award for Between the Lies.

She was well known in the community, and further afield, for her work in schools and libraries and for her role as an ambassador for the charity Children 1st.

Macphail's debut children's book Run, Zan, Run, was published in 1994 with her 2003 book Another Me was also adapted into a film starring Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

She wrote a popular BBC Radio 2 program called My Mammy And Me.

Cathy's son here. We are heartbroken to let you know that our beloved mother passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She would want you to travel through life 1st Class. — Cathy Macphail (@CathyMacphail) September 1, 2021

Her son confirmed the news of her death on her social media account tweeting:

Many paid tribute below the social media post with one user commenting: "This is heartbreaking news, her amazing books will be her lasting legacy, she was the writer for our disaffected youth, they just related so well to her troubled characters. Scotland has lost one of its finest authors. Thoughts and hugs to all the family."

Another added: "Such sad news. She was a true gem in this industry. Hoping for peace for your family."