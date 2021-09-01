EDINBURGH have recruited Australian Harry Lloyd on a short-term deal until December to add some vital depth at loose-head prop after the sudden departure of Scotland and Lions cap Rory Sutherland this summer.

The 26-year-old – who played Super Rugby AU last season for the Brumbies – has already arrived in Scotland and undergone his isolation period, meaning he will be in the selection mix for next Friday night’s pre-season match against Newcastle Falcons in their purpose-built new stadium on the back pitches at Murrayfield.

He will compete against Pierre Schoeman, Boan Venter and Sam Grahamslaw for game-time in the coming months, before returning to Australia to play for Western Force in the 2022 Super Rugby AU tournament.

“It’s exciting to be joining an ambitious group at what is such a great time for the club," he said. “The opportunity to test myself against quality opposition, alongside this great group of players, is a challenge that I’m looking forward to immensely.

Head coach Mike Blair added: “Harry is an experienced player who’ll be a good fit for this team – we’re really happy that we’ve been able to add him to the squad on a short-term deal.

“He’s seen plenty of game time with the Brumbies and Western Force in recent seasons, so we’re hopeful that he can hit the ground running and contribute from the get-go.”

Meanwhile, the appointment of Alan-Basson [AB] Zondagh to Gregor Townsend’s Scotland coaching team has been confirmed, with the South African to focus on attack during the coming international season. He will begin work in early September, subject to visa.

The 35-year-old is making the switch after two years working with current European and French champions Toulouse. He cut his coaching teeth in his native South Africa and was a member of the Sharks set-up from 2013 through to 2019.

“AB has already had an impressive coaching career in two very different rugby nations. I believe that these experiences, and his approach to coaching, will help us and our players make further progress as we build towards the 2023 Rugby World Cup,” said Townsend.

“It is much appreciated that his current employers, Toulouse, have granted him an early release to come on board with us.”

Zondagh said: “I see this as a massive opportunity to work in international rugby with Gregor and the other Scotland coaches and one that I am very excited to take – it was a no-brainer really and I am looking forward to adding value to the group and the positive rugby the team play.”