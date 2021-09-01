A VIDEO of a fight outside a pub in Glasgow city centre has surfaced online following the Old Firm football match.
Rangers took on Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday - the first derby match since Covid-19 restrictions have been majorly relaxed.
A clip of a disturbance outside an Irish bar, on Bell Street, shows several men fighting before a number of police officers arrive at the scene.
Police Scotland confirmed that their officers attended at a Merchant City premise at around 5.35pm.
One man was taken to hospital for treatment, whilst another man was arrested.
Three men in total will be reported in connection with the incident.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers were called to a fight outside a premises on Bell Street in Glasgow at around 5.35pm on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
“One man was arrested at the scene. One man was taken to hospital for treatment.
“Three men will be reported in connection with the incident."
