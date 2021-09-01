A total of 10,554 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, according to the National Records of Scotland.
The latest Covid death figures from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) have been released today and for the 14th consecutive week are above average.
In the week of August 23 until August 29, 48 deaths were registered which mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, which is an increase of seven deaths from the previous week.
The figures differ from Scottish Government daily figures as NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appear on the death certificate.
As at August 29, 10,554 deaths have now been registered in Scotland according to NRS measures.
Of the total deaths, 28 were of people aged over 75, 11 were people aged 65-74 and nine were under 65.
Males accounted for 28 deaths and 20 were female.
There were seven deaths in the Scottish Borders, six in Glasgow City and five in East Lothian. 36 people died in hospital, seven in care homes and five at home.
Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “Today’s NRS figures show that there were 48 deaths in Scotland last week where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, an increase of seven on the previous week's figure.
“Deaths from all causes were 10% higher than average for the equivalent week in the period 2015 to 2019. This is the 14th consecutive week where deaths have been above average.”
