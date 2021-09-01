Councillors have revealed how they received death threats after objecting to an Orange march in the past, a council meeting heard.

The revelation comes as West Dunbartonshire Council launches a new bid to tackle bigotry in its communities.

Councillor Douglas McAllister and council leader Councillor Jonathan McColl described how police warned them of the threat after opposing a walk in Dumbarton.

The incident emerged during a council meeting when politicians discussed how to tackle anti-Irish racism last week.

Councillor McAllister told the meeting how he was “brave enough” to move a motion at a licensing committee to not allow the Grand Black Chapter to march in Dumbarton. The bid was initially successful and the march was not granted the go-ahead.

But a Sheriff overturned the decision shortly after.

Councillor McAllister said: “Within three days the decision was overturned to allow them to march in our streets when the decision was taken to a Sheriff.”

The Kilpatrick Labour politician added: “As a result I received a phone call from the chief of police to say quite serious death threats had been issued against my name because I had chosen to stand up against this sectarianism in our community.”

Lomond Councillor McColl said he also got the sinister message after seconding the motion to stop the procession more than a decade ago.

Recalling the incident, Councillor McColl said: “Following that meeting in August 2009 I had a similar phone call from the police about death threats.”

Councillor McAllister said the incident evidenced local authorities don’t have the power to stop processions. He said the power lies with the Scottish Government.

At a previous meeting the councillors approved a motion to write to the Scottish Government calling for anti-Catholic and anti-Irish discrimination to be tackled.

The motion from Councillor Karen Conaghan, SNP, also asked for a paper on law and practice in relation to marches and education to address sectarianism and racism in school.

Labour councillor Douglas McAllister moved a motion for the paper to be continued and for the council to consider the response from the Scottish Government to its letter at a later meeting.

It was seconded by Dumbarton Councillor Conaghan.

Councillor Conaghan thanked Councillor McAllister for his bravery in the past in standing up against sectarianism.