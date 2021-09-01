Nicola Sturgeon gave a Covid statement in Parliament today as MSPs returned from summer recess.

During the statement, the first minister proposed the introduction of vaccine passports for certain hospitality settings in an attempt to curb a surge in cases.

Rates have been increasing around the country since August 9 when Scotland moved beyond level 0 and eased many restrictions.

The vaccine passport proposal only currently applies to certain settings and is subject to a debate and vote in Parliament next week.

However, if it is passed, people could soon have to prove their vaccine status to enter certain events.

Here's what we know about when such a scheme could be introduced...

What date could vaccine passports be introduced?





Nicola Sturgeon proposed on Wednesday that a vaccine passport scheme be introduced towards the end of September.

This would allow all adults the opportunity to receive both doses of the vaccine.

The Scottish government previously set September 12 as the target date by which to fully vaccinate all adults in Scotland who wanted the jag.

The second vaccine comes into full efficacy two weeks after being administered, meaning most adults who have received the vaccine should have full protection by September 26.

It is therefore likely that if vaccine passports are introduced, it would be after this date.

Which settings are the government proposing vaccine passports be used?





The Scottish government have proposed that vaccine passports should be introduced for:

nightclubs

indoor live events with 500+ people unseated

outdoor live events with 4000+ people unseated

any event with 10,000+ people

They are not currently advising the passports be introduced in all hospitality settings, however the first minister warned that this could not be ruled out for future if it was deemed necessary.

Despite previously being against the use of such passports, the first minister said during Wednesday's statement that they could play an important role in curbing the spread of the virus.

"The Scottish government has made it clear that we do not believe that vaccination certification should ever be a requirement for any key services or in settings where people have no choice over attendance – for example, public transport, education, access to medical services or shops," she said.

"We continue to hold to that position. But we do consider that a limited use of vaccine certification could help to control the spread of the virus, as we head into the autumn and winter."