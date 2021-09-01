A new £100 million facility for Poseidon submarine hunting aircraft at RAF Lossiemouth has been named the Atlantic Building.

The name reflects the history of CXX Squadron, which is based at the military airfield in Moray.

CXX Squadron deployed to Iceland in 1941 and served in the Battle of the Atlantic.

As the new building was dedicated on Wednesday, 60 personnel from CXX Squadron formally paraded for the first time since reforming in 2020, accompanied by the RAF Lossiemouth Pipes and Drums.

The parade opened with a flypast of a Poseidon aircraft supported by a pair of Typhoon aircraft.

Defence minister Jeremy Quin said: “The state-of-the-art Atlantic Building enables our Poseidon fleet to perform their vital role for UK defence.

“The building’s name reflects the heritage of CXX Squadron and the importance of the aircraft’s mission to protect our maritime interests.

“This fantastic facility is a key part of defence’s £360 million investment in RAF Lossiemouth, which has created and supported hundreds of jobs in Moray.”

Scottish secretary Alister Jack said: “This crucial facility serves as an important reminder as to why RAF Lossiemouth is one of the most key military air stations in western Europe.”

Wing Commander James Hanson, the outgoing CXX squadron officer commanding, said: “The heart of CXX Squadron is its people and as I look back at three years in command, the highest privilege has been to have led the most talented, motivated and exceptional people any commander could have hoped for.

“They have overcome every challenge imaginable – and some we couldn’t have imagined – to rebuild the squadron to once again become the successful warfighting unit it is today, regularly delivering on live operations in a way that our predecessors who stood under the CXX Squadron standard would be proud of.”

Incoming 120 squadron commander, Wing Commander Benjamin Livesey, said: “Maritime patrol is of vital importance to the United Kingdom and the contribution provided by those at RAF Lossiemouth is paramount to its success.

“I am privileged to take command of 120 Sqn at an exciting time in its history, as we continue to build in capability.”