Writing a new book featuring William McIlvanney’s Glasgow detective Jack Laidlaw has thrust Ian Rankin into the world of 1970s East End hard-men – but that hasn’t stopped him finding a place in the story for a cast of female characters.
Rankin’s new novel, The Dark Remains, is billed as Laidlaw’s first case and is based on an unfinished manuscript and series of notes left by McIlvanney when he died in 2015. In an interview with The Herald, the Rebus author talks about the process of finishing the work, how he researched the period, and the necessary tweaks he has made to the city inhabited by Laidlaw.
“Reading the Laidlaw books, it’s a world of men sitting in smoke-filled bars psyching each other out, trying to play mind games with each other,” he said. “And if the mind games fail, it turns to physical violence.”
In The Dark Remains, however, “there’s more input from a woman’s perspective than there would be in the original books. There are very few female roles in the Laidlaw novels whereas his wife gets a little bit to do in this new book, as does [colleague] Bob Lilley’s wife, as does the wife and family of the victim.”
READ MORE: Rebus author Ian Rankin acknowledges The Dark Remains' debt to The Herald
McIlvanney wrote three Laidlaw books between 1979 and 1991. This fourth one, a prequel, is set in 1972 and opens with the slaying of a lawyer, right-hand man to gangster Cam Colvin. As Laidlaw investigates, he’s drawn into a murky world of gang wars and police corruption.
Rankin also spoke about the enticing possibility of writing a similar prequel to the career of his own famous police detective, John Rebus. “I’ve always thought I couldn’t go back in time with Rebus,” he said. “Having done this project, if I wanted to do it I know now I probably could.”
The Dark Remains is published by Canongate.
