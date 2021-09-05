What is it?

An entry level mechanical gaming keyboard.

Good points?

The Mazz keyboard is made with smooth mechanical Outemu RED switches which offer a solid, rapid and satisfying press that you just don't get with modern laptops whose aim is to save weight and cost.

Its design and build quality are impressive which feels sturdy without being clunky and unresponsive. Trust claims it will last up to 50 million key presses which means I can bash out another 178,571 of these columns before needing a new one (hopefully, though, bionic fingers will be available soon).

Backlit colours and brightness can be personalised for an ambience tailored to your game or mood thanks to 14 built-in lighting options including a funky rainbow wave effect.

Gaming is aided by a special playing mode which disables certain keys that, if accidentally pressed, can negatively impact your performance such as the Windows key.

Unlike other keyboards that can drastically limit the number of simultaneous key presses, this Mazz model allows the use of multiple combinations that can tip the balance in your favour.

Trust GXT 863 Mazz Gaming Keyboard

Removable caps make the device simple to clean and maintain with any lost or broken keys easily replaceable.

Bad points?

The keyboard has only two angles to choose from meaning if you have specific wrist requirements, you'll need to fabricate a jig or holder to suit you.

Best for ...

Those looking to upgrade from a bland membrane keyboard and add a little glow to life.

Avoid if ...

You are an old-school gamer who thinks fancy lights are a distraction best left for novices.

Score: 9/10.

Trust GXT 863 Mazz Keyboard, £44.99 (argos.co.uk)