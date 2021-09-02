A new strain of Covid-19 has been declared a Variant of Interest by the World Health Organisation.

The Mu variant, or B.1.621, was first identified in Columbia earlier this year and has now been identified in South America and Europe.

The World Health Organisation has declared the ‘Mu’ strain of Covid-19 a ‘Variant of Interest’.

The new variant, also know as B.1.621 was first identified in Colombia but has since spread to part of South America and Europe.

Here is what we know so far:

What has WHO said about the Mu Covid variant?





The WHO’s weekly bulletin on the pandemic explained that the variant has mutations which could make it more resistant to vaccines.

This was also the case with the Beta variant, first discovered in South Africa, but the WHO has said more studies will be needed to examine this new strain further.

An update from WHO said: “Since its first identification in Colombia in January 2021, there have been a few sporadic reports of cases of the Mu variant and some larger outbreaks have been reported from other countries in South America and in Europe.

“Although the global prevalence of the Mu variant among sequenced cases has declined and is currently below 0.1 per cent, the prevalence in Colombia (39 per cent) and Ecuador (13 per cent) has consistently increased.

“The epidemiology of the Mu variant in South America, particularly with the co-circulation of the Delta variant, will be monitored for changes.”

Mu variant fifth Covid variant of concern monitored by WHO

The Mu variant is the fifth VOI being monitored by the WHO, along with strains from Peru, the US and India.

These variants all have genetic changes that are predicted or known to affect the transmissibility of the virus, the disease severity and immunity.

The ability of these strains to spread more quickly, and potentially evade vaccines, means they pose an emerging risk to public health.

A variant is then categorised as a Variant of Concern (VOC) if it is deemed to pose a significant global health risk, meaning it is highly transmissible and public health and social measures are less effective against it.

There are four coronavirus VOCs currently being monitored by the WHO. These include: