A motorist has died after their motorbike left the road and went down an embankment.
The fatal road crash happened on the A85, St Fillans to Lochearnhead road, around 7.50pm on Wednesday, September 1.
The 27-year-old male of the black Kawasaki ZXD7F motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
Road policing officers in Forth Valley are appealing for witnesses.
Sergeant David Marr, of Forth Valley’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.
“We are conducting extensive enquiries into the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
“If you were in the area and witnessed the crash, or have any potential dashcam footage which could assist our investigation, please call police on 101, quoting incident 3199 of 1 September.”
