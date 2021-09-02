Almost a quarter of a million pounds of funding has been approved to restore historic buildings in Scotland's largest city.
The £240,000 package will support the work of Glasgow City Heritage Trust (GCHT) in repairing and restoring buildings, bringing sites back into use, and repairing buildings at risk.
A particular focus of the Trust’s work is Glasgow’s stock of tenement homes.
The funding of up to £240,000 for the Trust from Glasgow City Council will enable £750,000 funding from Historic Environment Scotland, as the latter contribution is conditional on financial support from the council.
The GCHT was established in 2007, and since then it has repaired 563 historic buildings, brought back 71 vacant historic buildings into use, repaired 26 buildings at risk and supported 177 community and education projects.
An independent review - commissioned by Glasgow City Council - into funding for heritage organisations found that the provision of grant funding by the GCHT was the primary means by which residents and community groups could access financial assistance for investing in heritage assets in the city.
Councillor Kenny McLean, City Convener for Neighbourhoods, Housing and Public Realm at Glasgow City Council, said: “Today’s approval of funding for the Glasgow City Heritage Trust will help repair and restore many of our historic buildings and homes.
"The Trust also play a key role in promoting the amazing built heritage of Glasgow and in the development of a base of traditional skills that can continue to protect that heritage.”
