Nicola Sturgeon proposed the use of vaccine passports for certain settings in Scotland yesterday amid rising cases.

The use of the passports from the end of September will be voted on in Parliament next week.

If it goes ahead, certain events and venues would require proof of vaccination including:

nightclubs

indoor live events with 500+ people unseated

outdoor live events with 4000+ people unseated

any event with 10,000+ people

While it has not yet been introduced, and may not be if Parliament rejects the bill, it is still useful to know how to get proof of your vaccine status, as you may need it for travel to certain countries.

Here's how you can get proof that you have been vaccinated...

How do I downloand my Covid vaccine certificate?





From Friday September 3, Scots over the age of 16 will be able to download a PDF version of their vaccine status online.

This is because barcodes are being added to all records of vaccination, which can then be scanned and used for entry to events if vaccine passports are introduced.

You can find your barcode from Friday by logging in to your vaccine portal on NHS Scotland.

This can be done by using the unique username that you were sent in your vaccine letter, email or text when you were first invited to get the vaccine.

This username can be used to register an account.

Once you have an account, evidence of your vaccine status can be found.

Currently you can request a paper copy, which could take up to 14-days to arrive in the post.

From Friday, a downloadable PDF form will appear on your account which will feature a barcode that can be scanned and used for entering events.

This can be kept on your phone and shown at events if vaccine passports are introduced in Scotland.

How else can I request my vaccine status letter?





If requesting your vaccine status online is not an option, there are other ways to get your letter.

You can also request your vaccine status letter over the phone by phoning the specially designated Covid status helpline on 0808 196 8565, open from 10am-6pm every day.