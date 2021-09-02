THE body of a man has been recovered from a river in Renfrewshire this morning.

He was found in the River Gryfe near to Torr Road, in Bridge of Weir, at around 6.25am.

Police said the death of the 59-year-old is not being treated as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 6.25am on Thursday, 2 September, the body of a 59-year-old man was recovered from the River Gryffe near to Torr Road.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and as with all sudden deaths a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

The incident follows the recent installation of four lifebelts along the riverbank after schoolboy William McNally lost his life in June.