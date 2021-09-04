Location: Balloch Castle

Country Park

Dunbartonshire

Grade: Easy low-level walk

Distance: 5km/3 miles

Time: 2 hours

Balloch Castle is a rare example of an almost intact designed landscape. The fashion for creating harmonious landscapes around big houses reached its peak in England with the work of Capability Brown and his contemporaries.

Such large-scale landscaping was unusual in Scotland, but here at Balloch Castle we can see the work of the designer, Robert Lugar, still evident on the ground as we walk around today’s Country Park.

Lugar had, of course, the natural backdrop of Loch Lomond at its most southerly point, where the River Leven runs out from the loch.

He used this to good effect to create the all-important panoramas with trees framing the loch and the surrounding hills.

Within this frame are a number of striking elements, some of which are still being uncovered as work on restoring and enhancing the landscape goes on here.

Thus at the side of the house there is a ‘Chinese’ Garden, reflecting the 19th century fascination with all things Oriental. There are also many fine specimen trees.

And at the north end of the park, contrasting with the sweeping contours of the main areas, is the secretive little Fairy Glen – all parks should have one! – with its sparkling burn running down and unexpected corners where the ‘little folk’ might be hiding.

Visitors looking for a genuine castle might be a touch disappointed. At the centre of the park is a fine mansion house, designed by Lugar for John Buchanan of Ardoch in 1808 and A-listed, but it isn’t really a castle.

There was a genuine, much older fortification here and its scant remains can be made out from the lochside path as we walk back south on this circuit.

The estate was purchased by Glasgow Corporation in 1915 as a public open space – a farsighted move for which we should all be grateful.

The park is leased to West Dunbartonshire Council and is now within the Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park.

Balloch Castle today offers great opportunities for peaceful recreation, and the walk described here, though short, is still very enjoyable. A recent addition has been waymarking for the John Muir Way, a long distance trail that runs from Muir’s birthplace in Dunbar right across Central Scotland to Helensburgh.

It passes through Balloch as it nears the end of its journey.

Visiting Balloch Castle is a pleasure at any time of year and it is a place you can return to many times without it growing stale.

Roger Smith

ROUTE PLANNER

Map: OS 1:25,000 Explorer sheet 347 (Loch Lomond South). An excellent free map of the park is available locally or through www.trossachs.co.uk

Start/finish: Balloch railway station (GR: NS390818)

Public transport: Frequent trains to Glasgow Queen Street.

Information: Balloch TIC, 01389 753533.

Route: From the station, cross Balloch Road and TR. Cross the River Leven and take the second road on the left. At a car park go R. Cross broad track and continue to Kitchen Garden and Secret Garden. Walk out to main track heading N. Cross East Drive and continue to Visitor Centre and Chinese Garden. Return to main track which becomes a path (Coo Lane). At Burn of Balloch TL down Fairy Glen. At foot of glen TL and follow main path by the loch past the Old Boathouse to walk by River Leven. Continue to Balloch Road and TR for station.