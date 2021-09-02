Scotland has reported it's highest daily total of deaths for six months.

The Scottish Government has confirmed there have been 17 new deaths in Thursday's daily data figures.

Stats have not been that high since March 1, when 20 deaths were reported.

As of September 1, the total number of deaths stands at 8,144.

Coronavirus cases in Scotland have risen for the third day in a row - with 6,400 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Of the 61,410 new tests for Covid-19 reported results, – 11.1% were positive.

A total of 55 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 624 in hospital overall.

The vaccination programme continues to roll out, with 4,111,513 people having received the first dose and 3,699,250 having received their second dose

Yesterday, there were 6,170 new cases and reported nine new deaths.

Rates have been increasing around the country since August 9 when Scotland moved beyond level 0 and eased many restrictions.

As at 29 August, 10,554 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published today by National Records of Scotland (NRS).

In the week 23 – 29 August, 48 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, an increase of seven deaths from the previous week.

Summary

6,400 new cases of COVID-19 reported

61,410 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results

11.1% of these were positive

17 new reported death(s) of people who have tested positive

55 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19

624 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19

4,111,513 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,699,250 have received their second dose