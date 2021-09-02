A care home's registration has been temporarily suspended by a court and all residents have been moved out.

Care quality watchdog the Care Inspectorate raised “serious concerns” about the quality of care following an inspection at Rowandale Nursing Home in Glasgow.

The Care Inspectorate launched legal action against the home last month seeking to have its registration cancelled, claiming it failed to make required improvements despite serious concerns being raised.

It said inspectors identified “significant concerns” when they made unannounced visits in July and August.

It then issued a “letter of serious concern” requiring safe and effective management, leadership and oversight of the care home as well as improved working practices and care of people in the home in Pollokshields.

The inspectorate said further inspection and monitoring identified none of the required improvements raised in the letter or previous inspections had been met, with “further serious concerns” also discovered.

On Thursday, the inspectorate said in a statement: “The sheriff court has ordered an interim suspension of the care provider’s registration at Rowandale Nursing Home in Glasgow, to take effect from midnight tonight.

“The Care Inspectorate is working closely with partners at Glasgow Health and Social Care Partnership and the Scottish Government to ensure residents of the home experience a safe transition to new care arrangements. All residents have now moved from Rowandale.

“We have taken this legal action to ensure people experienced an improvement in their care following serious concerns raised during an inspection. The suspension of the provider’s registration will allow for transition to alternative care arrangements.

“A further hearing is expected in due course.”

Previously, the home’s deputy manager Kenneth Macmillan said: “We regret to inform you that our lovely care home was not able to sustain financially due to the Covid outbreak of last year.

“Despite having new leadership management in place last year in September and their investment of time and money for the wellbeing of residents and staff, we were not able to sustain this care home.

“The care home residents will be missed and we are trying our best to relocate them to new care homes with the help of stakeholders and wish them all to have a safe departure.

“We will be co-operating with all the agencies in order to ensure the safety and care of the residents are looked after.

“The management tried their best along with the staff members to save this lovely care home.”