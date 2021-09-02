Jason Kerr admits it was a "bittersweet" feeling as he exited St Johnstone for Wigan on transfer deadline day.

The former McDiarmid Park skipper moved to the English League One side in a move worth £600,000.

Kerr will forever be held in legendary status in Perth after lifting both the Scottish and League Cup last season and he hailed Saints fans in his first interview with his new club.

He said: “It’s a bittersweet feeling leaving St. Johnstone as captain. I had a really good year last season and I’m leaving a good bunch of boys, and a good club.

“The fans were brilliant with me so it’s sad to leave but I’m just so excited to join such a big club and get started.

“I know how big a club they are, and I know the ambition this club has and the direction it's going in.

"I used to watch them when they were playing in the Premier League, so I know what kind of club they are. They have a lot of ambition to do well and hopefully this season, we can do well and get promoted.”

After linking-up with his new teammates for the first time, Kerr can already sense positivity around his new club.

“Straight off the bat, I’m finding it really good," he said. "There is a positive vibe around the place. I don’t know them that well yet, but they seem like a really good bunch of lads in the dressing room.

“I know a lot of them are new so I think everyone is in the same boat, but there’s a feel good factor about this place."

Asked what fans should expect from him in a Latics shirt, Kerr added: “I’ll always give 100 percent in every game that I play.

"I’ll do my best to play as well as I can, but I’d also like to get as many goals as possible - so hopefully I can keep that up!

“Hopefully I can enjoy myself - if selected - and give the team as much as I can. Hopefully we can go and do something special this season.”