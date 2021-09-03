I NOTE that SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has expressed his "surprise and consternation" regarding the possible need for vaccine passports to attend football matches where attendances exceed 10,000. He says that he has been assured that the risk of infection for outdoor events is low.

However, he should know that, to help prevent the spread of infection, it is compulsory to wear a face mask at football grounds even though the event is outdoors. The risk of infection may be low but without masks it can still spread when sitting next to complete strangers with no physical distance between yourself and others. Mr Doncaster may want to ensure that this message gets across to his SPFL member clubs.

I am a season ticket holder at Celtic Park and at all the games I have attended so far I can count on the one hand the amount of fans wearing masks. No one is challenged about this by the stewards, the police or the club. Having watched other televised Scottish games it would appear that not wearing a face mask is the norm at every ground.

I think Mr Doncaster needs to ensure that football gets its house in order before the Scottish Government justifiably determines that crowds should be reduced or that stadiums be closed as a result of the increase in Covid cases.

John O'Boyle, Airdrie.

DON'T BE SELFISH, GET THE JAG

AT last I hear something from Nicola Sturgeon that I agree with and I never in a million years envisaged that I would write such a statement given my ambivalence to her and her Government (the Greens make it even more of a car crash).

She is correct in insisting passports are compulsory to show people have been vaccinated before they are admitted to various venues such as nightclubs and the like ("Business alarm as FM banks on vaccine passports", The Herald, September 2). She should go further and include pubs, restaurants and more to ensure this virus is kept as much under control as possible.

To those who shout what about human rights, civil liberties, free will and such, the First Minister should just say that these minority, selfish views have no place in our society and if they don't want vaccinated because they subscribe to the antivax conspiracy theorists then they must accept the consequences and withdraw from what were normal life experiences.

Get the jag and and protect yourself and everyone else with whom you interact.

James Martin, Bearsden.

COULD MASK-WEARING BE HARMFUL?

REGARDING mandatory mask-wearing: could it be detrimental to the health of those working in shops, transport and open offices having their breathing restricted and filtered through their damp exhalations day after day?

The health and safety people are unusually silent on the matter.

Iris Clyde, Kirkwall.

FOUR-DAY WEEK A MADCAP IDEA

YOU report that a majority in Scotland would favour the introduction of a four-day working week ("Public gives overwhelming backing to introduction of four-day working week", The Herald, September 1). I wonder if the nameless people who thought up the survey, and no doubt selected the “cross-section” of the population who were the respondents, had any inkling of the inflationary effects of the conclusion?

While much manufacturing industry could be made robotic at vast capital expense and much resultant unemployment, there are many industries and services where such alternatives are not available. A man or a woman has a known capacity for the amount of work or effort that they can accomplish in an hour or a day. What is being proposed is that the cost of labour will immediately be increased by approximately 20 per cent.

No doubt there are administrative jobs where this could be accommodated – likely in the Civil Service (paid for by the public purse), but what about the construction industry and services? These occupations are labour-intensive, so the cost of housing will rise as will the cost of having a plumber, painter or electrician in your house. This applies equally to public services like transport of passengers and goods and such as water, drainage and refuse services. Staffing of all retail business will also rise and the cost will be borne by the customer.

Whoever thought up this madcap idea must have gone to the same school of economics as Nicola Sturgeon and her business-hostile comrades.

Peter D Christie, Newton Mearns.

COLUMNIST OUTFOXED

OH dear, oh dear. If Stuart Waiton ("Is it right children are vaccinated without parental approval?", The Herald, September 1) thinks that Lawrence Fox is Inspector Morse’s sidekick he really should stay in more and watch some TV, where he would discover that he is in fact the sidekick of Inspector Lewis. If he can’t even get that right why should we pay any intention to his subsequent comments and opinion?

Dave Henderson, Glasgow.

AMAZON'S GRACE

I SEE that Amazon is offering a £50 incentive to workers who turn up for their shifts on time. Keeping your job used to be enough of an incentive.

Stuart Neville, Clydebank.

SIR HUMPHREY GOES TO SCHOOL

I ECHO the sentiment of Maureen McGarry-O’Hanlon (Letters, September 1) with reference to the Education Scotland recruitment advertisement for the “Head of Leadership Learning [who] will work closely together with the Head of Professional Leadership and Learning…”. It reminded me of the sketch from the sitcom Yes Minister when they discussed the roles of "more administrators to administrate the other administrators...".

Christine Miller, Glasgow.