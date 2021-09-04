Bread Street Kitchen, Edinburgh

Gordon Ramsay is coming home to Scotland to open a new restaurant in Edinburgh, 17 years after his Glasgow venue closed. The TV chef’s company will take over the former Refinery site on St Andrew Square and it will reopen as the first Bread Street Kitchen in the UK outside of London.

IG: @breadstreetkitchen

Estrella Galicia at Rioja, Finnieston, Glasgow

Rioja Finnieston has become the new flagship Estrella Galicia restaurant partner in Scotland. As part of Gastronomy Month this September, they are hosting an event with a special menu designed by Michelin star chef Miguel Angel Mayor – all paired with Estrella Galicia lager. The set 5-course menu showcasing Iberian food and the popular Spanish beer brand is priced at £60 per person and will take place on Tuesday 14th September.

IG: @estrellagaliciauk

18@Rusacks, St Andrews

The new 18 rooftop restaurant will open on Friday, September 17. The restaurant joins the four-storey, 120-room hotel’s other eating options, including The Bridge, open all day, and One Under Bar. 18 is named after the Old Course Golf Links’ famed 18th hole and will provide panoramic views over the dunes of West Sands Beach and the Old Course Golf Links.

IG: @marineandlawn

Phil MacHugh is Managing Director at SKAPA and one of Scotland's most influential communicators.

Follow: IG @iamphilmachugh