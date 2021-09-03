AS many as 4,500 people could end up in hospital with Covid within two weeks if virus transmission continues to rise, according to a worse case scenario drawn up by Scottish Government epidemiologists.

The forecast, outlined in the latest Modelling the Epidemic report, is based on positive test data reported up to September 1 following a string of record-breaking daily infection counts which took the total to more than 40,000 for that week.

The projection of 4,500 Covid hospital patients by around September 18 is based on modelling which "assumes that transmission increases, and this results in accelerating growth in infections".

It combines estimates for cases that would be confirmed through testing as well as asymptomatic and undetected infections.

Even in their 'better - continues' scenario, where transmission is assumed to remained at its current level, the modellers forecast that Scotland's hospitals would be dealing with around 3000 Covid patients in two weeks time.

The peak during the second wave in January - before most of the population was vaccinated - was 2,053, but the latest figures reflect the extremely high prevalence of the virus since nearly all restrictions were lifted compared to winter, when the country was in lockdown.

The report notes that the R number is now estimated to be between 1.3 and 1.6, a signal that the epidemic is growing, with the upper estimate of 1.6 being the highest since October 2020.

The projections are based on estimates for infections, which could peak at around 80,000 per day, once undetected and asymptomatic cases are taken into account

However, the actual R is likely to be even higher now, as the report stresses that it is a "lag indicator", adding: "R is an indicator that lags by two to three weeks and therefore should not be expected to reflect recent fluctuations, such as the increase in reported cases that has been seen in the last two weeks."

The report also states that Covid-19 levels in wastewater "are currently at the highest reported since the start of the pandemic".

Sewage samples have been analysed for Covid in Scotland since June 2020 to gauge more accurately the true prevalence of the virus within the wider community.

There is some evidence that the surge in infections may be slowing, based on positive cases by specimen date (when the sample was submitted for testing) but it remains unclear whether cases will fall or plateau at a high level

The report outlines a third scenario - where transmission returns to previous, lower levels over the next week and infections fall.

However, even in this scenario over a 1000 patients would be in hospital with Covid by around September 18, as a result of the recent spike.

It comes as MSPs are preparing to vote on a proposals for vaccine passports next week which the Scottish Government says could curb the virus and avoid the need for further restrictions.

Under the plan, from the end of September, anyone seeking entry into a nightclub, adult entertainment venue, or large events must have proof that they are fully vaccinated.

Currently around one in four people aged 18 to 29 in Scotland have not yet had a first vaccine dose, and only half are fully vaccinated.

Outlining the plan on Tuesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the surge in cases during August had been "extremely concerning" and that "the next few days will be crucial" in determining whether some restrictions should be reimposed to protect the NHS.

A number of health boards have already suspended non-urgent elective operations in recent weeks to free up beds for a rise in urgent non-Covid patients being admitted via A&E, Covid patients, and due to staff shortages caused by self-isolation, sickness and annual leave.