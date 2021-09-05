THE BBC drama Vigil has, deservedly, received critical acclaim. However, if you dive deep below the surface, it is awash with BBC wokery.

The Commander, Paterson Joseph, is black, tick.The two Police Scotland detectives, Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie, are women, tick. They are lesbians, tick. (Indeed, DCI Amy Silva could be the great-granddaughter of Gentleman Jack, both roles played by Ms Jones.) A Scot was portrayed as a drug taker, tick.

I did so want the concerned Admiral to be in a wheelchair.

Does this matter? Probably not: but I am betting now the murderer was white, a middle-aged man, English, middle class with right-wing views on defence.

John V Lloyd, Inverkeithing.

100 DAYS OF PLEDGES FULFILLED

DR Gerald Edwards (Letters, August 29) declares that "nothing went right for the Scottish Government in its first 100 days". May I point out to Dr Edwards that since the SNP's landslide victory at the Scottish Parliament elections in May, 80 commitments have been honoured, including implementing a three per cent pay rise for NHS medical and dental staff, the opening of three fast-track cancer diagnosis centres, removal of dental charges for those aged under 26, scrapping hospital parking charges, fees abolished for music and art tuition in schools, increased the school clothing grant and established a steering group to start work on a minimum income guarantee.

It is absurd of Dr Edwards to contend that "Covid is making a fool of Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP" ; on the contrary, it is Ms Sturgeon's steady and cautious approach to the pandemic which has won her plaudits at home and abroad, with many people who live south of the Border expressing the wish that she was their First Minister.

Ruth Marr, Stirling.

WHY 60% RULE IS BEING RESISTED

SURELY the point of having at least a 60 per cent threshold for a referendum is to avoid the squabbles that have plagued the Brexit and Scottish independence referendum results.

A four per cent margin in the former has fuelled much of the anger and nationalists refuse to accept the 10% margin of the latter.

Nobody questioned the 1999 devolution result, which was 74% Yes. To achieve that, however, the SNP/Greens would require 2.7 million of the 3.6m votes cast in 2014. They only got 1.6m votes in in 2014 and 1.3m in May this year. Perhaps that's why Nicola Sturgeon refuses to take up the challenge.

Allan Sutherland, Stonehaven.

WESTERN LIFESTYLES MUST TAKE A HIT

LAST week (August 29) you published my letter referring to the Unicef Children’s Climate Risk Indices which revealed that the 13 countries with the ten highest risk indices ranging from 7.9 to 8.7 were in Africa.

It would however be wrong of me to fail to acknowledge that there is poverty in this country and that scientists tell us climate change will have a serious effect on young folk at the margins of our own society. In the UK the index is 3.8 compared with the bottom 10 averaging 1.8 and Iceland being the lowest with 1.

The situation will remain “unimaginably dire” until the role of a number of factors in this holocaust is recognised and we in the West are prepared to pay the cost of tackling them, a cost which will have a negative impact on our bloated standard of living based as it is on our currently unsustainable capitalist model.

If you think I am revealing myself to be a “left-wing extremist” I suggest you reflect upon The Pledge for Nature (2020) signed by world leaders representing 86 countries (the UK being one of its originating architects) and the EU.

The Pledge recognises that “ we are in a state of planetary emergency: the interdependent crises of biodiversity loss and ecosystem degradation and climate change – driven in large part by unsustainable production and consumption – require urgent and immediate global action” failure to implement such leading to worse “poverty and inequalities as well as hunger and malnutrition”.

John Milne, Uddingston.

LARGE FAMILIES POSE MAJOR PROBLEM

JOHN Milne (Letters, August 29) berates me for asking if it is "mandatory to mention climate change at every opportunity". My letter was about the additional emissions created by the Edinburgh tram extension and the 8,366 wind turbines in Scotland. He goes off on a tangent and says that 2.2 billion children are already at risk from climate change. I too can play that game.

There are too many people in the world. The world population today is 7.9 billion and could be 9.8 billion by 2050 and 11.2 billion by 2100. Sir David Attenborough has repeatedly pointed out that population growth was driving climate change and that having numerous children only adds to this problem.

A popular estimate for a sustainable population on Earth is eight billion. Mr Milne says he speaks as a Christian so why does he and Unicef not say that having large families creates poverty and "suffering and needless death of countless numbers of children"?

Clark Cross, Linlithgow.

HAVING TO STUMP UP MOWER

BECAUSE the new regular E10 petrol will damage the engines of my mower, strimmer and pressure washer, I have had to buy premium E5 petrol for these machines. The extra cost for just five litres is 90p.

Of course, the E10 petrol with 10% bio-ethanol will not do any good, because the Chinese, the Indians and others are rapidly increasing the amounts of coal and oil they burn.

This is simply another small victory for the interfering busy bodies of the green movement over people who actually do stuff and get their hands dirty.

Otto Inglis, Crossgates.

BIDEN MUST LIVE UP TO HIS WORDS

"WE will not forget. We will not forgive. We will hunt you down and make you pay."

Those are powerful words and, in the context of an old-fashioned western, they would carry conviction for the audience.

We would know that in the final reel of the movie, the baddies would get their comeuppance at the hands of the hero.

Within the context of the untidy and hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan and in the aftermath of the attack on Kabul Airport, Joe Biden's words do not ring true. Athough they provide a good soundbite to impress his audience they have a hollow echo in the international arena.

Until Mr Biden can make his words come good, that being the only language Isis-K truly understands, there will be a blot on his time as President as a result of the US defeat in Afghanistan.

His one-term presidency will be seen as ignominious, if he does not fulfil the intent of his powerful declaration. Living up to his promise will restore the faith of those who believe in the United States as leader of the free world.

Dennis Bruce, Bishopbriggs.

UK SHAME WAS TO BE EXPECTED

THE recent behaviour of the British Government in withdrawing from Afghanistan in the way it did is without doubt one of the most disgusting decisions this Government has been associated with and will be remembered for decades. The extent of the damage it has done to the people within Afghanistan itself may not be known yet, but they and everyone else have an idea of the life to come.

The special arrangement with America is now seen in its reality, and it has been shown during the Trump administration and now the present, that Britain was and will be secondary in any American decisions. If you believed that America would consider the interests of Britain or Afghanistan before they absconded you are as big a fool as this Prime Minister and his Cabinet.

President Trump had already agreed to leave on a certain date giving the green light to the Taliban leaders to take over. Knowing this I do not know why anybody would have expected this Government would be ready for evacuating those who stood by British troops, it has shown itself to be incapable any scope for long-term planning.

It is fixed in a completely populist way of governing with headline-grabbing soundbites to make itself look good without the necessity to be true, whilst any type of deserved bad publicity is ignored or completely denied.

Michael Tolland, Glasgow.

RESTORE CONFIDENCE IN OUR POLICE

I WAS dismayed to read in your columns that Scotland's failure to join a UK-wide vetting system for police officers has the potential to allow former police officers from south of the Border who have been dismissed for misconduct or bad performance being able to join Police Scotland ("English police officers who avoid misconduct process by resigning can join Police Scotland", August 29). What has happened to the strict vetting of applicants in the past which even included home visits?

It's also ridiculous that police officers in England and Wales who have been under investigation for misconduct in office and have resigned "to escape the posse" should be able to pop across the border and be given a job protecting the Scottish people.

The recommendation from the experienced and respected Dame Elish Angiolini that Scotland should fall into line with England and Wales to provide transparency and justice in the public interest seems to have fallen on deaf ears with Government ministers for some reason delaying any action. Publishing lists of police officers who are deemed unfit for office may not be ideal, but it would boost public confidence that the police officers they encounter reach the high standards we expect of them.

Bob MacDougall, Kippen.