Ryanair has announced a flash sale on flights from a selection of its airports across the UK.
The airline’s passengers can get their hands on one-way flights for as little as £7.99.
Customers should book flights by September 5 2021 and travel between September 1 and November 30 2021.
Terms and conditions apply to this offer and all fares are subject to availability.
Edinburgh flight deal destinations and prices
- Rome Ciampino, Italy - £7.99
- Berlin Brandenburg, Germany - £14.99
- Corfu, Greece - £14.99
- Fuerteventura, Spain - £14.99
- Gran Canaria, Spain - £14.99
- Lanzarote, Spain - £14.99
- Tenerife South, Spain - £14.99
- Sofia, Bulgaria - £15
Glasgow Prestwick flight deal destinations and prices
- Murcia International, Spain - £14.99
London Stanstead flight deal destinations and prices
- Bucharest, Romania - £9.99
- Naples, Italy - £9.99
- Cork, Ireland - £11.99
- Kerry, Ireland - £11.99
- Faro, Portugal - £11.99
- Lisbon, Portugal - £11.99
- Bergerac, France - £12.99
- Cagliari, Italy - £12.99
- Knock, Ireland - £12.99
- Malaga, Spain - £12.99
- Porto, Portugal - £12.99
- Zadar, Croatia - £12.99
- Agadir, Morocco - £14.99
- Alicante, Spain - £14.99
- Almeria, Spain - £14.99
- Athens, Greece - £14.99
- Chania, Greece - £14.99
- Corfu, Greece - £14.99
- Fuerteventura, Spain - £14.99
- Gran Canaria, Spain - £14.99
- Ibiza, Spain - £14.99
- Kefalonia, Greece - £14.99
- Lanzarote, Spain - £14.99
- Malta - £14.99
- Palma de Mallorca, Spain - £14.99
- Paphos, Cyprus - £14.99
- Pula, Croatia - £14.99
- Rhodes, Greece - £14.99
- Tenerife South, Spain - £14.99
- Zakynthos, Greece - £14.99
- Ponta Delgada, Portugal - £17
- Santorini, Greece - £19.99
London Gatwick flight deal destinations and prices
- Shannon, Ireland - £11.99
- Alicante, Spain - £14.99
London Luton flight deal destinations and prices
- Malta - £9.99
- Cork, Ireland - £12
- Kerry, Ireland - £12
- Alicante, Spain - £14.99
- Athens, Greece - £14.99
- Fuerteventura, Spain - £14.99
- Gran Canaria, Spain - £14.99
- Lanzarote, Spain - £14.99
- Tenerife South, Spain - £14.99
London Southend flight deal destinations and prices
- Alicante, Spain - £14.99
- Corfu, Greece - £14.99
Birmingham flight deal destinations and prices
- Fuerteventura, Spain – £14.99
- Gran Canaria, Spain - £14.99
- Lanzarote, Spain - £14.99
- Malta - £14.99
- Murcia International, Spain - £14.99
- Tenerife South, Spain - £14.99
Bournemouth flight deal destinations and prices
- Malta - £14.99
- Murcia International, Spain - £14.99
- Tenerife South £14.99
Bristol flight deal destinations and prices
- Warsaw Modlin, Poland – £14.39
- Gran Canaria, Spain – 14.99
- Lanzarote, Spain - £14.99
- Tenerife South - £14.99
East Midlands flight deal destinations and prices
- Knock, Ireland - £12.99
- Corfu, Greece - £14.99
- Fuerteventura, Spain - £14.99
- Malta - £14.99
- Rhodes, Greece - £14.99
- Tenerife South, Spain - £14.99
- Chania, Greece - £15
Leeds Bradford flight deal destinations and prices
- Malta - £14.99
Liverpool flight deal destinations and prices
- Cork, Ireland - £11.99
- Sofia, Bulgaria - £12.99
- Alicante, Spain - £14.99
- Bergerac, France - £14.99
- Corfu, Greece - £14.99
- Fuerteventura, Spain - £14.99
- Malta - £14.99
- Paphos, Cyprus - £14.99
- Tenerife South, Spain - £15
Manchester flight deal destinations and prices
- Shannon, Ireland – £11.99
- Lisbon, Portugal - £12.99
- Madrid, Spain - £12.99
- Marseille, France - £12.99
- Thessaloniki, Greece - £12.99
- Berlin Brandenburg, Germany - £13
- Alicante, Spain - £14.99
- Barcelona, Spain - £14.99
- Carcassonne, France - £14.99
- Chania, Greece - £14.99
- Corfu, Greece - £14.99
- Faro, Portugal - £14.99
- Fuerteventura, Spain - £14.99
- Gran Canaria - £14.99
- Ibiza, Spain - £14.99
- Lanzarote, Spain - £14.99
- Malaga, Spain - £14.99
- Malta - £14.99
- Murcia International, Spain - £14.99
- Palma de Mallorca, Spain - £14.99
- Rhodes, Greece - £14.99
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.