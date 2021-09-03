SCOTLAND will aim to bounce back from Wednesday's loss to Denmark with a return to form in World Cup qualifying.
Steve Clarke's side fell to a 2-0 loss in Copenhagen this week but will look to get back to winning ways with a home fixture against Moldova on Saturday.
The Scots will be backed by a packed Hampden as Group F qualifying fixtures continue with a number of players returning to the squad.
Here's everything you need to know.
When do Scotland play Moldova?
Scotland play Moldova on Saturday night.
Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
Where is the match being played?
The match will be played at Hampden Park.
Is the match on TV?
Yes. The match will be shown on Sky Sports Football.
Coverage of the match will begin at 7.15pm.
Can I live stream it?
Yes. The match can be streamed through the Sky Go app.
Those without a Sky Sports subscription can view if they purchase a Now TV pass.
What's the latest team news?
The good news for Steven Clarke is that Saturday will be the return of John McGinn, Nathan Patterson and Stepehen O'Donnell to the squad.
The trio will return after self-isolating due to Covid regulations.
However, Scotland will still be without Scott McTominay, Stuart Armstrong, James Forrest, Greg Taylor and Kevin Nisbet.
