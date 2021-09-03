Coronavrius cases have risen for the fourth day in a row with a total of 6,711 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.
The Scottish Government has confirmed there have been 10 new deaths in Thursday's daily data figures. The total number of deaths is now 8,154
Of the 58,534 new tests for Covid-19 reported results, – 12.1% were positive.
A total of 60 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 - a rise of five compared to Thursday - with 653 in hospital overall.
The vaccination programme continues to roll out, with 4,114,552 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,709,328 have received their second dose
Yesterday, there were 6,400 new cases and 17 new deaths.
It comes after a warning today as many as 4,500 people could end up in hospital with Covid within two weeks if virus transmission continues to rise, according to a worse case scenario drawn up by Scottish Government epidemiologists.
The forecast is based on positive test data reported up to September 1 following a string of record-breaking daily infection counts which took the total to more than 40,000 for that week.
Summary
6,711 new cases of COVID-19 reported
58,534 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results
12.1% of these were positive
10 new reported death(s) of people who have tested positive
60 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
653 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
4,114,552 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,709,328 have received their second dose
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment