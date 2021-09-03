Coronavrius cases have risen for the fourth day in a row with a total of 6,711 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. 

The Scottish Government has confirmed there have been 10 new deaths in Thursday's daily data figures. The total number of deaths is now 8,154

Of the 58,534 new tests for Covid-19 reported results, – 12.1% were positive.

A total of 60 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 - a rise of five compared to Thursday - with 653 in hospital overall.

The vaccination programme continues to roll out, with 4,114,552 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,709,328 have received their second dose

Yesterday, there were 6,400 new cases and 17 new deaths. 

It comes after a warning today as many as 4,500 people could end up in hospital with Covid within two weeks if virus transmission continues to rise, according to a worse case scenario drawn up by Scottish Government epidemiologists. 

The forecast is based on positive test data reported up to September 1 following a string of record-breaking daily infection counts which took the total to more than 40,000 for that week. 

 

