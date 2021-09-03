Coronavirus infection levels in Scotland have almost doubled in the space of a week.

Around one in 75 people are estimated to have had Covid-19 last week, compared to one in 75 the previous week.

The figure, from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), is at its highest since estimates began last autumn.

Schools in Scotland returned a fortnight ago and the easing of restrictions is believed to have contributed to a rise in cases in the country.

Latest #COVID19 estimates show infection rates are level in England in the week ending 27 August 2021.



Rates have decreased in Northern Ireland, increased in Scotland and the trend is uncertain in Wales in the week ending 28 August 2021 https://t.co/i0E73uJtiV pic.twitter.com/LlEYcQAixU — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 3, 2021

Infection rates also remain high across the rest of the UK.

Around one in 70 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to August 27, unchanged from the previous week and the equivalent of about 766,100 people.

In Wales, the figure for the week to August 28 was around one in 110.

This is up from one in 120 in the previous week and the highest level since the week to February 6.

In Northern Ireland, the latest estimate is one in 65, down from one in 40 in the previous week.

Sarah Crofts, Head of Analytical Outputs for the COVID19 Infection Survey, said: "In Scotland we are seeing our highest estimate of infections since we started collecting data last autumn with a notably sharp increase recorded in the week to August 28.

"The results from this kind of surveillance study are critical to allow us to continue to monitor infection levels, especially as we move into winter months.