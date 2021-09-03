The JCVI has said there is not enough benefit to recommend vaccinating healthy children aged 12-15 on health grounds alone.

Instead, the vaccine will be rolled out to more children with underlying health conditions in this age bracket.

As a result, around 200,000 more children will be invited for vaccines.

However, vaccination on a mass level of this age group is not being advised by the JCVI at this stage.

So far the Scottish government has closely followed all of the advice of the JCVI, so it seems likely they will continue to do so.

However, the final decision will be in the hands of Scotland's chief medical officer, Gregor Smith.

The health minister in each of the devolved nations will ask their CMO to decide whether they want to go ahead with mass vaccination of 12-15 year olds, despite the JCVI's advice to the contrary.

The first minister previously refused to rule out going against the committee's advice, however acknowledged it would be "very controversial" to go against expert advice.

Earlier this summer, Scotland's chief medical officer wrote to the JCVI requesting urgency on the decision to vaccinate children.

Now this advice has come, with the JCVI saying that there was insufficient evidence to offer mass vaccination to all 12-15 year olds.

Regardless of the final decision in Scotland on mass vaccination of this age group, it is very likely that Scottish 12-15 year olds living with underlying health problems such as chronic heart, lung and liver conditions will be offered the vaccine.

The news comes as cases in Scotland continue to rise, with large numbers of children off school isolating.

Scottish health secretary Humza Yousaf said: "I thank JCVI for advice in relation to vaccinating 12-15yr olds. I have spoken to other Health Ministers across UK & we have asked our respective CMOs to rapidly explore wider educational & societal impacts in relation to vaccinating 12-15yr olds - as per JCVI's suggestion."

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon said: "In light of today’s JCVI advice, the Scottish government and the other UK nations have asked our CM0s to consider wider issues, such as educational impact, in relation to vaccination of all 12-15 year olds and offer further advice as quickly as possible."