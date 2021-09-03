Scotland's Chief Medical Officer has been asked to consider whether children aged 12 to 15 should be routinely vaccinated against Covid to keep them in school, after expert advisors said they could not recommend the policy on health grounds alone.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has announced that it is widening the limited rollout to more children in this age bracket who have underlying health conditions.

But it is not recommending mass vaccination of 12 to 15-year-olds.

The jabs programme is being extended from what had been considered the most at-risk children to include those with chronic major heart, lung, kidney, liver and neurological conditions.

It means about 200,000 more children will be invited for vaccines.

READ MORE:Scotland's Covid-19 infection rate doubles in a week

Nicola Sturgeon said her Government would provide further advice "as soon as possible" in light of JCVI's advice.

In a tweet she said: "In light of today’s JCVI advice, @scotgov and the other UK nations have asked our CM0s to consider wider issues, such as educational impact, in relation to vaccination of all 12-15 year olds and offer further advice as quickly as possible."

The JCVI said the risk of extremely rare events of inflammation of the heart muscle, known as myocarditis, after Pfizer or Moderna vaccines slightly outweighed the potential benefit of vaccination for the majority of youngsters.

The condition can result in short periods of hospital observation, typically followed by a swift recovery, but the JCVI has concluded the medium to long-term outcomes are still uncertain.

However, the experts said the UK and devolved governments could review the decision by taking into account factors outside the JCVI’s remit, such as impact on education.

I thank JCVI for advice in relation to vaccinating 12-15yr olds.



I have spoken to other Health Ministers across UK & we have asked our respective CMOs to rapidly explore wider educational & societal impacts in relation to vaccinating 12-15yr olds - as per JCVI's suggestion. — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) September 3, 2021

Scotland’s Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, confirmed that he had asked Scotland’s chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith to carry out a review “as per JCVI’s suggestion”.

He said: "I want to thank the JCVI for today’s advice regarding vaccination for 12 to 15 year olds.

"While the JCVI has agreed that the benefits marginally outweigh the risks they are not yet prepared to recommend universal vaccination of 12 to 15 year olds. However, they have suggested that health ministers may wish to ask their respective CMOs to explore the issue further, taking into consideration broader educational and societal impacts.

"Therefore, I have agreed with the other 3 UK health ministers to write a letter asking the 4 chief medical officers to consider this latest guidance and explore whether there is additional evidence to suggest it would be beneficial to offer vaccination to all 12 to 15 year olds. We have asked for this further work to be conducted as soon as possible.

"A further update will be issued once these discussions have taken place.

"In the meantime, we will offer the vaccine to those children and young people currently recommended.

"The recent increase in cases of COVID-19 means it remains crucial that everyone who is offered a vaccination takes up the offer."