Adults who have received a double vaccination reduce their risk of Long Covid by almost 50% should they contract the virus, a study found.

Data contributed by the UK public to the King’s College London’s ZOE Covid study app found adults were 47% less likely to suffer long term effects.

The findings, which contributed to research published in Lancet Infectious Diseases, were described as “promising news” amid the high prevalence of the virus, particularly in Scotland.

Researchers analysed data including logged symptoms, tests and more than 2 million vaccine doses between December 8 2020 and July 4 2021.

The research team assessed a range of factors, including age, frailty and areas of deprivation and compared that with post-vaccination infection.

The analysis also found that those who contracted Covid after two doses were 73% less likely to be hospitalised and 31% less likely to experience acute symptoms.

While age on its own was not a risk factor, individuals who had health conditions that limited their independence – such as frailty - were up to twice as likely to contract Covid after double vaccination, and to get sick.

The King’s research team suggests strategies such as a timely booster programme, targeted infection control measures and more research into the immune response to vaccination in this group to help address the issue.

The most common symptoms were similar to unvaccinated adults. Including anosmia (loss of smell), cough, fever, headaches, and fatigue.

However, symptoms were milder and less frequently reported by people who were vaccinated, and they were half as likely to get multiple symptoms in the first week of illness.

Sneezing was the only symptom which was more commonly reported in vaccinated people.

Lead researcher Dr Claire Steves from King's College London said: "In terms of the burden of long Covid, it's good news that our research has found that having a double vaccination significantly reduces the risk of both catching the virus and, if you do, developing long-standing symptoms.

"However, among our frail, older adults and those living in deprived areas, the risk is still significant and they should be urgently prioritised for second and booster vaccinations."

