A man has been charged following the death of a woman whose body was found in a car in Fife.
Police were called to Cable Road in Glenrothes, Fife, on the morning of August 9 and the body of Jane Fitzpatrick, 48, was found in a vehicle.
On Friday, Police Scotland said a 35-year-old man had been arrested in connection with her death.
He has now been charged and is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Cout on Monday.
Police said a full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
