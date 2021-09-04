ScotRail have announced that services between Glasgow and Edinburgh will not run on Sunday due to engineering works and ongoing RMT strike action.

On Sunday, September 5, no trains will run between the two major Scottish cities and ScotRail have advised that no replacement bus services will be running either.

Announcing the news on Twitter, ScotRail said: "On Sunday, 5 September, there will be NO ScotRail services or replacement buses running between Edinburgh and Glasgow on any route due to engineering works and trade union strike action."

The only Glasgow services which will run on Sunday are Glasgow to Ayr, Glasgow to Largs and Glasgow to Gourock.

Last week, transport workers union RMT announced that Sunday strikes have been called each week up to and including Sunday October 17 after ScotRail conductors vote by over 80% to continue action in reballot in fight for pay equality and justice.

Strike action continues this weekend and the instruction to RMT Abellio Scotrail Conductor members not to work any Rest Days or undertake any Higher-Grade Duties remains in place until further notice.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said:"It the sheer pig-headed intransigence of Abellio and Transport Scotland which has forced us to continue this campaign of industrial action. I want to congratulate our members who have stood firm for over six months in this fight for pay justice and equality in the face of outrageous provocation from the employer.

"That fight continues and it is now down to Scotrail and their political masters to take this key group of staff seriously, to stop snubbing talks and to get round the table with the union to negotiate a fair and just settlement. "