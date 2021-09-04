A man has been charged in connection with the suspicious death of a woman in Edinburgh.
Police and emergency services were called to Arthur’s Seat in Holyrood Park at around 9pm on Thursday, 2 September, 2021.
A 31-year-old woman died at the scene a short time later and her death is being treated as suspicious.
She has been named as Fawziyah Javed from Pudsey, West Yorkshire.
It has been reported that she is understood to have been on her honeymoon when she was involved in the fatal fall.
She was also understood to be pregnant at the time.
A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has now been charged. He is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 6 September, 2021.
Detective Inspector Bob Williamson said: “Fawziyah’s family ask for their privacy to be respected during this extremely difficult time.
“I’d like to thank the officers and partners who attended the scene on Thursday evening and have assisted with our ongoing enquiries."
