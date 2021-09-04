STEVE CLARKE has named his Scotland side to take on Moldova tonight.

The national team boss has made a whole host of changes after the 2-0 loss to Denmark on Wednesday night.

Six players have come into the first-team with Covid absentees John McGinn and Nathan Patterson included from the start.

Also in are Lyndon Dykes, Ryan Christie, Jack Hendry and Kevin Nisbet.

Scotland XI: Gordon, Robertson, Gilmour, Hanley, Tierney, McGinn, Dykes, Christie, Hendry, Nisbet, Patterson.

Subs: Kelly, Clark, O'Donnell, McGregor, Adams, McKenna, Gallagher, Cooper, Ferguson, Turnbull, Fraser, McLean.