AUSTRIA have been dealt a major injury blow as a key man will miss the clash with Scotland next week.
New Bayern Munich signing Marcel Sabitzer won't be involved in the crucial World Cup qualifying match.
Instead he will continue his rehabilitation from a groin injury.
As his national team-mates linked up for this week's international fixtures, Sabitzer got back to work on the training pitch with his first recovery run.
Commentator and Bundesliga expert Derek Rae predicted a strong line-up for Austria, even if they are missing a number of players.
Commenting on the upcoming fixture between Scotland and Austria, he wrote: "You should never wish opponents ill but news that won’t hurt Scotland when they travel to Austria in a few days.
"Marcel Sabitzer is definitely OUT of that game. The midfield ace who recently moved from RB Leipzig to Bayern has been struggling with an abductor injury.
"Austria even without some of their best (Sabitzer, Lainer, Schlager & Kalajdzic) still decent.
"Line up something like this. Bachmann: Mwene Dragovic Hinteregger Alaba: Grillitsch Laimer: Demir Baumgartner Schaub: Arnautovic"
Welcome to Säbener! 👋— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 3, 2021
Marcel Sabitzer has completed a light running session as part of his rehabilitation following his adductor injury.#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/Y4156sN1r0
