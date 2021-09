MARK Bennett is confident that the new Edinburgh Rugby Stadium will play to the team’s strengths for two related reasons. First, with a capacity of 7,800, the ground in the shadow of BT Murrayfield is far more suited to the size of crowds Edinburgh attract than the national stadium itself. And second, the centre believes that the synthetic pitch is ideal for the fast, attacking type of rugby that new head coach Mike Blair plans to play.

That pitch will host a match for the first time on Friday, when Newcastle Falcons, fresh from their 12-7 victory against Glasgow a couple of days ago, will head north. Yesterday it was the turn of Edinburgh’s supporters to get a glimpse of the ground as the team laid on an open training session, and Bennett for one was enthused by the experience.