Craig Gordon 6

Very few touches in a night dominated by Scotland. Would’ve been easy to zone out as much of the play took place in the opposite half but Gordon remained alert and showed good hands when called upon.

Andy Robertson 7

A 50th cap for the Scotland skipper with a typical non-stop assault on the left flank. Quickly erased any memories of his poor night at right wing-back in Copenhagen with a bustling performance in front of the Tartan Army. Should’ve done better with his chance on the half-hour mark but sliced wide.

Kieran Tierney 7

Took his place on the left hand side of a back three after a shuffle in the rear-guard but didn’t let that impact his attacking input striding out with the ball and racing into the final third to flight tempting deliveries into the box. Had to score with a free header after 27 minutes but didn’t get the placement right.

Jack Hendry 7

Given the nod to prove himself after his big-money move to Brugge and put in a solid display full of power, pace and composure. Another Scotland defender comfortable to take the ball to feet and move into midfield while remaining assured in the tackle.

Grant Hanley 6

An outing Scotland fans have come to expect from Grant Hanley in recent times. No nonsense at the back and a nuisance from set-pieces. One nervy moment in the first half with a loose pass but didn’t pay for it. Unable to hit target with a couple of headers from corners in the second half.

Nathan Patterson 8

Scotland were crying out for a natural right back against Denmark, and Patterson returning to the squad after following Covid protocols was sensational. He was incessant on attacking down the right and brilliantly intercepted the ball, played a one-two with Nisbet, and shot to set up Dykes for his opener.

Billy Gilmour 8

Quickly becoming a must-start player in the quarter-back role he’s nailed down for himself in the national team. Always available for the ball, very clever and rarely wasteful on the ball. Should’ve capped a tremendous outing with a goal after an hour but dragged a glaring chance wide.

Ryan Christie 7

Back in the starting XI as Clarke opted for an attacking side and the new Bournemouth playmaker made the most of it. Intelligent through balls showed of his vision and range of passing while he worked well in the opposite direction to thwart any Moldovan pressure.

John McGinn 7

During the weekend McGinn mentioned dodging the takeaways during his isolation and focussing on football. Well he delivered for Scotland again. Tireless in the centre and relentless in his driving runs to force the team forward. The national team are a much better side when he’s involved.

Lyndon Dykes 7

Took the positives from his free-scoring start to the season with QPR into the Scotland shirt. An easy target and held the ball up well. Was in the right place to knock home the crucial winner after Patterson’s shot was pushed out into the box.

Kevin Nisbet 6

Desperate to impress. Did well to link with Patterson ahead of Dykes’ opener and sent Gilmour through for a golden chance, but didn’t look like scoring himself.

Callum McGregor (for McGinn, 65)

Sent on for the final 25 minutes as Scotland started to drop the tempo.

Che Adams (for Nisbet, 65)

Took a few speculative efforts in closing stages.

Kenny McLean (for Gilmour, 73)

Kept game ticking over in nervy final minutes.

Liam Cooper (for Robertson, 73)

Solid deputy centre-half brought on for skipper Robertson.

David Turnbull (for Dykes, 84)

Given the final ten minutes.