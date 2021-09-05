THERE may be a better way to make your professional boxing debut but Scott Forrest is going to be hard pushed to find it.

While most new pros start out in small hall shows after turning over - selling tickets to family and friends – the 27 year-old is set to take his bow inside a sold-out Glasgow Hydro on the undercard of Josh Taylor’s world title defence.

The stars are aligning for the cruiserweight who has been handpicked by burgeoning promotional firm BOXXER as one they see as a “champion of the future” and added to their roster of fighters set to have their talents showcased live on Sky Sports.

Having also recently signed with a new manager in Sam Kynoch, it is little surprise that Forrest – who has spent the past five years within the GB set-up - is still getting his head around a whirlwind few weeks.

It was the disappointment at not being given the chance to qualify for the Olympics that finally persuaded the Edinburgh-based fighter to turn professional and he hasn’t looked back since.

“To get the chance to make my debut on Josh’s undercard at the Hydro – you can’t get much better than that,” he said.

“It’s going to be a full house and also on Sky Sports so it’s the ideal way to start my professional career.

“BOXXER is quite a new platform and the guy behind it all, Ben Shalom, has signed a five-year deal with Sky Sports that’s going to give up-and-coming fighters like myself a great platform to develop and showcase our skills to a wide audience.

“They obviously see potential in me which is nice to hear and what you want from your promotional company. You know they’re going to back you all the way. When I first went to have a chat with them it sounded like they had a lot of faith in me and I want to show they’re right to do that.

“It’s the start of a new journey for me after turning over and moving on from the amateurs. I’m ready for the pro game and ready to take over.”

Forrest, born in South Africa to British parents before relocating to the village of Forth near Lanark when he was five, did the rounds as an amateur.

As well as competing at two Commonwealth Games, he also fought at world and European level and sparred with world champion Anthony Joshua.

“I was amateur for about 14 years. I got to travel the world – I’ve been to more than 40 countries because of boxing. I went to two Commonwealth Games which was great despite not getting a medal. I also fought at world and European level so I got to fight at the top.

“I sparred with AJ just before his second fight with Andy Ruiz in 2019. We had two sparring sessions which was an interesting experience to feel the power of the heavyweight pros. You can’t really get any better than getting into the ring with a world champion. It gave me a feel of what could lie ahead.

“I had hoped to go to the Olympics this year but it wasn’t to be. The qualifiers kept getting cancelled and I got told I wouldn’t get a shot to make the team. That was the point where I knew I had done enough. I went to my last tournament and won a gold in Lithuania to end my amateur career on a high.”

Fighting at Glasgow 2014 is not the only thing that ties Taylor to Forrest, with both men also enjoying links to the famous Lochend boxing club in Edinburgh.

Forrest is full of admiration for all that Taylor has achieved in boxing and believes he has time to emulate him.

“When I was 14 I was with the Fauldhouse boxing club and Josh came for sparring which was the first time I ever met him. And he’s done pretty well since then! To be a unified world champion after 18 fights is unbelievable.

“I’m 100 percent going to go all the way, too. I don’t see anyone out there stopping me. Looking at the highest level, cruiserweight isn’t the strongest division at the moment. I see that as an opportunity to completely take over, especially with the platform I’ve been given. That gets you noticed more and given bigger fights.

“I want to be British champion within my second year and then move on to the European and then world levels.

“I don’t think time is against me. At this weight you tend to peak a little bit later, maybe in your early 30s. I’ve got all my amateur experience and feel that I’m only getting better year after year.”