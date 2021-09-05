Police are appealing for information following a serious three vehicle road crash which occurred on the A81 Callander to Blairhoyle Road on Saturday, 4 September, 2021.
Around 4.10pm two motorcycles were travelling southbound on the A81 when the rider of the Blue Yamaha R6 appeared to lose control and came off the bike, landing on the northbound carriageway.
The rider of the Yellow Suzuki RGSX then collided with the rear of a black Ford Kuga, coming off the bike and landing on the southbound carriageway.
Emergency services attended and the 48-year-old female rider of the Yellow Suzuki RGSX was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where medical staff describe her condition as critical.
The 56-year-old male rider of the Blue Yamaha R6 was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment. Medical staff describe his condition as stable.
Sergeant John Lang from Forth Valley Road Policing Unit said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and I would appeal for anyone with information to please get in touch.
“In particular I would like to speak to anyone who may have observed the two motorcycles involved driving along the A81 from Callander. I would also urge any motorists with dash-cams who were on the road to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 2284 of Saturday, 4 September, 2021.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.