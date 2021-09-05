Tributes have poured in for Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding who passed away at the age of 39 on Sunday following a battle with breast cancer.

Her mother Marie announced the death on Instagram and described her “beautiful” daughter as “a bright shining star”.

The singer revealed last August that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

Tributes have been paid to Harding from pop stars and TV personalities.

READ MORE: Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding has died aged 39

Geri Horner of the Spice Girls wrote on Twitter: “Rest in peace, Sarah Harding. You’ll be remembered for the light and joy you brought to the world.”

Kym Marsh, whose band Hear’Say was created on ITV show Popstars, wrote on Twitter: “I’m so very sorry to hear of the passing of Sarah Harding. What a beautiful girl and person she really was.

“I don’t claim to have known her very well but what I did know was how fun and kind she really was. My thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. Sleep tight.”

Sarah (centre) found fame in 2002 with Girls Aloud

Former Spandau Ballet member, Martin Kemp, tweeted: “Sarah Harding so sad, my heart goes out to all your friends and family and all your fans.”

Former Big Brother host, Davina McCall, wrote: “So so sad to hear about Sarah … a star from the get go, hugely fun and outgoing yet also somehow fragile … love to her family and friends.”

A tweet from the official account of Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly said: “Such sad news. RIP Sarah xx”.

TV presenter Vernon Kay described Harding as “the driving energy in the room” on social media.

“Very sad news,” he tweeted.

“From the moment Pop Idol finished GA were regularly on T4 and Radio1. Sarah was always the driving energy in the room… RIP.”

Jesus this one hits home , so damn sad, so young. I hope u rest In peace Sarah we had some crazy fun times and adventures . U will be so very missed . Sending so much love to ur mom ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Wt3knGOtT9 — Calum Best Official (@CalumBest) September 5, 2021

Katie Price wrote: wrote: “I’m devastated to hear my friend, @sarahnicoleharding has passed.

“You were always such a genuine and honest person, I will remember all the laughs we used to have back in the day…I always valued Sarah’s friendship and my thoughts go out to her family and friends.”

Good Morning Britain presenter and weatherman Alex Beresford recalled interviewing Sarah Harding in a tribute posted on Twitter.

Sharing a photo of them together, he said: “Such sad news to hear the passing of Sarah Harding. Had the pleasure of meeting her a few times and sat down to interview her once. On all occasions she was so lovely. A tragic loss to breast cancer.”