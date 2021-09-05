Allan Johnston says he called it from the touchline that Queen of the South talisman Wullie Gibson would score with a Panenka penalty.

The veteran midfielder sealed the win with the cheeky effort to finish off Broomhill and progress to the next round of the SPFL Trust Trophy, where Partick Thistle await them and Queen’s boss Johnston was beaming with pride over the 37-year-old’s contribution.

“I called it from the side that Wullie would do that with the penalty,” he said. "He’s getting better and better with age and he can play anywhere. Some of his touches, his passing and awareness are great to watch and he works incredibly hard.

“He’s the kind of player you tell the younger lads should look at and he’s been doing fantastic for us in the last few weeks.

“But these games are always difficult because the pressure is on you. We had to be patient at times and they frustrated us. We should have score more with the chances we had, but I’m pleased to get through.”

The home side went ahead after six minutes when a clearance in the penalty box went up rather than out, allowing Ruari Paton to gain control in a dangerous position and getting ready to have a pop.

Aidan Cassidy clattered into him just as the striker pulled it down and it left referee Peter Stuart no choice but to point at the spot, where Paton dispatched the spot kick to Broomhill’s keeper Jamie Smith left.

Queen’s thought they’d scored a second on 54 minutes when Connelly’s low shot was blocked by Smith, with the ball nicely landing at the feet of Paton, who caressed the ball into the empty net.

His joy was short-lived as the linesman’s flag had gone up at the far end. Paton’s disagreement was such he earned himself a yellow card for privilege.

Another defensive lapse almost allowed the home side in again, as Lewis Crawford’s clearance landed nicely for Todd, who played it across goal.

All it needed was a touch from Paton, arriving at the back post, he somehow managed to send it back across the face of the gaping net.

That second goal was coming and it eventually did on 62 minutes when Paton turned assist maker, sending through Connelly, who finished a low shot beyond Smith.

Another penalty gave Queen of the South their third when Gibson’s cross found Junior in the box, trying a shot, but finding Regan O’Sullivan’s hand blocking it. Once again, the referee’s hand pointed at the spot.

With Paton now sitting with his feet up in the stand, Gibson stepped up and deftly executed a panenka-style penalty to make it 3-0 and set up a next round tie with Partick Thistle.

Broomhill boss David Gormley wasn’t too downhearted after the game and preferred his players to take the positives from the game, but knows they need to work on preventing errors.

“The instructions we gave the guys was to try and stay in the game,” he said. “The early penalty killed us though, but it was a good exercise for us. I felt we started to cause them bother in the second half, but the second one for them done us in.

“From then it was all about enjoying the rest of it. It was a free hit and if we perform like that in the Lowland League, we’ll do alright. It’s a great experience for us and we can take plenty from it. I’m happy with most of it. If we cut out the errors, we’ll be fine.”