A major search operation is currently ongoing in the Ballachulish area in the Scottish Highlands after a West Lothian man disappeared overnight.
Patryck Lipinski, 21, from Bathgate, is believed to have travelled there from his home overnight between Saturday and Sunday.
His car, which police have described as a red Hyundai i20, was discovered in the Highland village on Sunday morning.
The coastguard, mountain rescue teams and local fire crews have joined police in the operation.
Mr Lipinski is described as being 6ft 3in tall and of slim build with short fair/blond hair.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and Adidas trainers.
Inspector Judy Hill from Police Scotland said: "We are concerned for Patryck's welfare and we are working with partners from HM Coastguard, mountain rescue teams and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to carry out searches in the Ballachulish area.
"If you have information which could help , if you believe you may have seen him or if you could have dashcam or private CCTV footage which could show him or his car, please call 101."
