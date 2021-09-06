As summer comes to a close, it's time to start thinking about your annual flu vaccine.

The flu is one of the biggest problems for the NHS over winter, an issue that has only been complicated by the presence of Covid increasing the risk of hospitals being overwhelmed.

Certain groups can get the flu jab for free on the NHS, but even those not eligible for the free dose can still get a jag.

The jab can be administered at various locations across the UK, including Tesco, Asda, Boots and other supermarkets and pharmacies.

Here's how you can book your flu jab this autumn...

How do I book my free NHS flu jab?





Those who are eligible for a free flu vaccine on the NHS are likely to receive a letter or phone call from their doctor's surgery reminding them to book an appointment.

They can then book an appointment by phoning their doctor's surgery or local pharmacy.

Supermarket pharmacies including Tesco and Asda are also offering the free NHS vaccine as are Boots, Lloyds Pharmacy and Superdrug.

How can I book a private flu jab?





Those who are not eligible for a free flu jab can still get vaccinated by booking a private appointment at a supermarket or pharmacy.

Places offering private vaccine appointments this year include:

Asda

Tesco

Sainsbury's/Lloyds Pharmacy

Superdrug

Boots

You will have to pay for your vaccine, with prices ranging from £8-14.99.

How do I book my flu jab at supermarkets and pharmacies?





You can book a private flu jab at various supermarkets and pharmacies, with many appointments available now.

Asda flu jab

This year's flu jab at Asda costs £8, and information about booking appointments can be found here.

Appointments can be booked by phoning your local Asda pharmacy.

Tesco flu jab

This year's flu jab at Tesco's costs £9, and appointments can be booked here.

It will ask you for location to find your nearest store offering the jab.

Sainsbury's/Lloyds Pharmacy flu jab

Lloyds Pharmacies are often found within your local Sainsbury's.

This year's flu jab at Lloyds Pharmacy costs £14.99 and appointments can be booked here.

It will ask you which country you are booking your appointment in, your age age group and your postcode to find your nearest Lloyds vaccine site.

Superdrug flu jab

This year's flu jab at Superdrug costs £13.99 and information about appointments can be found here.

You can book an appointment by scanning the QR code on their website or contacting your local Superdrug pharmacy.

They also offer a walk-in service.

Boots flu jab

This year's flu jab at Boots costs £14.99, and appointments can be booked here.

It will ask you which country you are booking your appointment in, your age age group and your postcode to find your nearest Boots vaccine site.