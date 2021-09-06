Glasgow Science Centre has been awarded a gold Green Tourism award in recognition of its sustainability initiatives.

The award is given by the Green Tourism organisation, which audits organisations’ environmental practices.

Green Tourism awards are recognised internationally. Glasgow Science Centre’s green award cements the city’s credentials as a green events destination ahead of the United Nations’ COP 26 in November.

Stephen Breslin, chief executive of Glasgow Science Centre, said: “We’re proud of the achievements we’ve made so far in making Glasgow Science Centre more sustainable and are working towards net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

“We’ll continue to work with Green Tourism to continually improve our environmental credentials, whether it’s about how we’re using resources, making it easier for people to cycle over to us or enhancing the biodiversity around our centre with new garden areas.

“We want to contribute to Glasgow’s reputation as a sustainable, green-minded city, and this is one part of that.”

Green Tourism bronze, silver and gold awards are given to tourism organisations that are actively working to become more sustainable. They are regarded as a hallmark of green quality and make venues and locations more attractive to ecominded visitors.

Glasgow Science Centre also holds a five-star grading from Visit Scotland, which recognises the visitor attraction as delivering an exceptional experience and service for its visitors.

More info on Glasgow Science Centre’s sustainability vision can be found at

https://www.glasgowsciencecentre.org/about-glasgow-science-centre/our-sustainability-vision