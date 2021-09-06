More than 7,000 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed by the Scottish Government within the past 24 hours, the highest total for seven days.

New statistics show that 7,065 fresh cases have been identified — an increase on Sunday's figure of 6,368 and the seventh day in a row the total has been above 6,000.

More than 770 people are being treated in hospital for the effects of the virus, the highest figure for six months.

During that time no new deaths have been recorded of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days – although Monday's figures are often low as registry offices are closed at the weekend.

This means the overall death toll from the virus in Scotland is now 8,165 by the Scottish Government's measure.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland, which report deaths where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate, put the number at 10,554 as of 29 August.

A total of 771 people are now being treated in hospital for the effects of the virus, with 71 being treated in intensive care while. The numer in hospital with a case of the virus is now greater than at any time since the beginning of March.

The daily figures reported by the Scottish Government have been rising from a low of around 800 when restrictions were relaxed, although weekend data has meant the recorded data has not presented a uniform curve.

Of the 52,193 new tests for Covid-19 which reported results yesterday, 14.5 per cent were positive.

The vaccination scheme continues to roll out, with 4,126,263 people having received the first dose of a vaccine, while 3,736,762 have received their second dose.

