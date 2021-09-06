The Scottish public has been warned against the abuse of staff in businesses and on public transport enforcing mask wearing policies.

In a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19, face coverings have continued to be mandatory in some indoor spaces and on public transport.

But the Justice Secretary, Keith Brown, has warned against abuse, threats and even violence directed at staff trying to enforce the rules.

Mr Brown said such attacks were “completely unacceptable”, as new rules to protect retail workers, in particular, came into force last month.

It is not clear if attacks on staff have increased in recent weeks, prompting the Justice Secretary’s intervention.

“I would like to thank the vast majority of people who continue to wear face coverings and urge people to please follow the rules and guidelines still in place,” he said.

“It is still a requirement to wear face coverings in indoor public places, such as shops, public transport and when entering and moving about in hospitality settings.

“Everyone who can should wear a face covering because it is a simple and vital measure we can take to protect others and stem the spread of this deadly virus.

“Retail workers and those working in hospitality play a vital role serving our communities which has been clearly demonstrated throughout the pandemic and it’s extremely important they know they have the protection of the law when carrying out their duties.

“Any form of abuse, threats or violence faced by such workers as a result of simply doing their job is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

The Protection of Workers (Retail and Age-restricted Goods and Services) (Scotland) Act 2021 was proposed by Scottish Labour MSP Daniel Johnson earlier this year and came into effect last month, with offences punished by up to £10,000 in fines or a 12-month prison term, or both.

Deputy chief constable Malcolm Graham added: “Everyone has the right to go to their work without being threatened or assaulted.

“Retail workers now have added protection in law and the police will act on reports we receive about this kind of unacceptable behaviour.

“I would also continue to encourage people to follow the regulations and guidance that remain in place to help stop the spread of coronavirus.”